Hotwire is named global PR partner for technology services provider DXC Technology. Hotwire will work with DXC to transform its global communications approach, helping the company amplify its message across key markets. The agency’s scope of work will include developing and executing such strategic services as senior counsel, executive thought leadership, and media engagement. DXC helps global companies run mission-critical systems and operations as well as modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. “Hotwire’s deep expertise in technology communications and ability to craft a powerful narrative make them the ideal partner for DXC,” said DXC Technology SVP and CMO Kaveri Camire.

Rachel Harrison Communications comes on board as AOR for The Stockton Inn, The Knickerbocker and The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota. For The Stockton Inn and The Knickerbocker, RHC will be providing PR, media relations and thought leadership, as well as digital content creation and social media management. For The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, the agency’s remit does not include digital work. A 1906 Beaux-Arts building on the corner of West 42nd and Broadway in Manhattan, The Knickerbocker Hotel (formerly the St.Cloud Hotel) offers a range of fitness and dining experiences. The 300-year-old Stockton Inn, located in Stockton, NJ, offers nine distinctive guestrooms across the original inn and two restored carriage houses. The Ritz-Carlton, Sarasota, located on Florida’s central Gulf Coast, was named of the Top Golf Resorts in the World by Condé Nast Traveler.

JIN Agency, a Paris-based public relations group that works with clients across Europe, signs on with The Future is Neutral, a Renault Group subsidiary dedicated to the circular economy. JIN will be tasked with managing the organization’s corporate communications as well as its presence on social media. The Future is Neutral works to help the automotive industry become neutral in terms of its impact on certain natural resources used to build new cars. It recovers materials, metals and plastics from existing cars and puts them back into the production of new vehicles. JIN Agency also works with such companies as Schneider Electric, Accor, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.