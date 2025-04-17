Continental Strategy, which has close ties to the Trump White House, has picked up a $6M government relations contract from the Democratic Party of Albania.

The Florida-based firm is to help Albania’s main opposition party establish relationships with key stakeholders in the executive and legislative branches to facilitate policy development, according to the representation agreement signed April 4.

It will promote democracy and anti-corruption initiatives, as well as governmental reforms in alignment with US-Albanian relations.

The Party is to pay Continental a monthly retainer of $250K for its work over the next two years.

Carlos Trujillo founded Continental after he left the first Trump administration, where he was ambassador to the Organization of American States.

He served as a Trump campaign surrogate in outreach to Latino voters during the 2024 presidential campaign.

Alberto Martinez, managing partner of Continental’s DC outpost, was chief of staff to Florida Senator & now Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

He helped found the PA practice at Targeted Victory, a digital-first marketing and advertising agency that is part of Stagwell.

Continental also is home of partner Katie Wiles, daughter of Trump chief of staff Susie Wiles.

Prior to joining Continental, Wiles was director of communications for Jacksonville mayor Lenny Curry. He is now partner at Ballard Partners.

The Albanians also have agreed to retain the Continental PLLC law firm, where Trujillo is a partner, for legal, discovery and research work.

That work is to be carried out under a separate contract.