Matt Dornic

Under Armour signs up Matt Dornic, who was SVP, communications at CNN, as chief communications officer. Dornic had also served as CNN’s head of strategic communications. He exited the network after a notorious profile of former CEO Chris Licht in The Atlantic. Dornic will replace Under Armour comms chief Jen Smith, who is moving to the head spot in the company’s human resources department. “Having known Matt for several years, I am confident that his leadership will strengthen our communications function and amplify Under Armour’s voice around the world,” Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank wrote in an internal email that was shared with Semafor.

Joanne Southern

Fried Frank, a legal firm with 800 lawyers across offices in New York; Washington, DC; London; Frankfurt and Brussels, brings on Joanne Southern as CMO. Southern was most recently CMO at Proskauer Rose. Before that, she was Fried Frank’s director of business development. In her new post, Southern will be tasked with further evolving Fried Frank’s marketing & business development department. “Jo is an excellent leader who will bring strategic vision and talent together to execute innovative initiatives for the firm and our clients,” said Fried Frank vice chairman and co-chair of its securities and shareholder litigation practice Scott B. Luftglass.

Kim Lauber

Macmillan Publishers hires Kim Lauber in the newly created role of SVP of consumer insights, marketing and analytics, effective May 19. Lauber will join Macmillan from Abrams, where she is VP of marketing. She was previously director of marketing at Random House Children’s Books and associate director of children’s marketing and publicity at Chronicle Books. At Macmillan, Lauber will lead the publisher’s consumer insights, marketing and analytics team as well as working with its divisional marketing and corporate shared services groups to drive its evolution in consumer engagement, insights and all aspects of data-focused performance marketing.