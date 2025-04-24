The Institute for Public Relations and market research and analytics company Leger collaborate on a survey in which almost three quarters (70 percent) of respondents say disinformation is a major problem on a par with illegal drug use, hunger/poverty, and federal spending. The 5th edition of the Disinformation in Society Report surveyed 2,000 US adults to assess how Americans perceive false or misleading information, who they hold responsible for spreading it, and what actions they believe are necessary to combat it. The most trusted sources of information, it turns out, are close to home, with personal networks such as family (82 percent), “people like me” (79 percent), and friends (75 percent) scoring the highest for trust. The organizations they say are most to blame for spreading disinformation? Facebook (74 percent), the US federal government (72 percent), and political activist groups (71 percent). A majority of respondents (59 percent) add that they are more likely to consume news that aligns with their personal beliefs. “Political affiliation is a determining factor for what sources people trust and consume, and Americans are looking for stronger accountability across social media platforms, companies, government, and other institutions,” said IPR president and CEO Dr. Tina McCorkindale.

Jason Smith

Jason Smith, VP of marketing communications at The Hospitality Sales & Marketing Association International, has passed away. Smith joined HSMAI in 2001. He has overseen the organization’s digital presence, public relations and social media strategy. Before coming to HSMAI, he was a writer and editor at Gannett and managing editor at Enterprise Communications. Smith’s family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Central Kitchen in his honor.

Jeff Ifrah

NexusOne Consulting, a government relations firm working with clients in sectors including AI, cryptocurrency, and social media, launches in DC, “across from the White House.” The firm’s founder is lawyer Jeff Ifrah, who is known for handling regulatory and litigation matters in the online gaming and sports betting space. Ifrah is joined by Jim Trusty, who has represented the Trump Administration in policy matters, and Ross Branson, who served as a senior legislative affairs official at the Commerce Department during the first Trump presidency. Its advisory board includes William Bennett, who was Secretary of Education under president Reagan; former Oklahoma governor Mary Fallin; and Copenhaver Capital founder Andrew Graves. “We created NexusOne to ensure that companies at the frontier of innovation have a trusted, connected voice in Washington,” said Ifrah.