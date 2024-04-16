Jason Miller

India has signed Jason Miller’s SHW Partners for outreach to US officials as a potential war with Pakistan looms in the aftermath of the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

The one-year pact contract, which went into effect, carries a monthly retainer of $150K.

Miller was Donald Trump’s chief spokesperson during his 2024 presidential campaign and an advisor on the 2020 run. He formed SHW after leaving the managing director position at Teneo.

SHW is to provide strategic counsel, tactical planning and government relations assistance on policy matters before the US government. It will counsel India’s US Embassy on perception management and PR matters.

Miller’s firm, which is based in Arlington, also will make India’s case before Congress, think tanks, academic institutions and other relevant stakeholders.