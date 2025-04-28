Nikki Kria

Kickstarter, crowdfunding platform, promotes Nikki Kria to director of integrated marketing & communications. Kria joined the company in April 2023 from Twitter, where she drove PR strategy for consumer and advertiser product launches. She previously held managerial positions at Havas PR US and Wunderman Thompson. Kria has gotten exposure for clients on platforms including Fortune, The Verge, Black Enterprise, Marie Claire, TechCrunch, Adweek and Ad Age. In her new role, she will spearhead integrated marketing strategies, as well as leading public relations, media strategy, events and crisis communications.

Rachel Green Horn

Solana Policy Institute, a non-partisan, non-profit that educates policymakers about decentralized networks such as blockchain platform Solana, hires Rachel Green Horn as CMO. Green Horn was previously chief marketing and communications officer at Filecoin Foundation. She has also served as senior director, communications at the Consumer Technology Association. SPI will be focused on influencing leglislation, as well as influencing the Securities and Exchange Commission's Crypto Task Force and leadership at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. "Rachel's unique background—spanning both DC tech trade associations and crypto networks—gives her valuable perspective on effective technology advocacy in complex regulatory environments," said Solana Policy Institue CEO Miller Whitehouse-Levine.

Jonathan Beamer

Mindr, which provides substance safety, detection and monitoring products and services, names Jonathan Beamer as CMO. Beamer most recently ran an independent consulting firm. Before that, he was CMO at AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation and head of marketing at healthcare tech platform Forward. At Mindr, Beamer will lead the company's marketing strategy, brand positioning and customer engagement and acquisition initiatives for its brands including Intoxalock, Breathe Easy Insurance, ADS Interlock and the newly launched Keepr, a personal alcohol breathalyzer paired with an app. "Jonathan brings a proven track record of building high-impact brands and growing products at scale," said Mindr CEO Kathy Boden Holland.