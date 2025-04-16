Eric Trump

Eric Loves the UAE. During his swing through the Middle East to shake the Arab money tree—ahead of his dad’s visit—Trump Organization executive VP Eric Trump praised the ability of the leadership of the United Arab Emirates to get things done.

“They always arrive at the word ‘yes,’ which is a beautiful thing, and they do it quickly,” said Trump, in noting approval of his company’s Dubai hotel took a mere month.

Of course, things move rather swiftly under the rule of an absolute monarchy.

Eric praised the region for resisting the “woke cancel culture movement that spread across so much of the world. They’ve done a great job keeping that nonsense out of here. And I really applaud you.”

The migrant workers who will build the Trump Organization’s projects in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Oman won't be joining in Eric’s applause.

Human Rights Watch reports the UAE promotes a public image of tolerance and openness through hosting events like COP28 while restricting scrutiny of its rampant systemic human rights violations and fossil fuel expansion.

Migrant workers face widespread abuses and exposure to dangerous heat-related health risks.

Eric should arrange to have cases of Trump Water shipped to his job sites in the Middle East, and have dad hand out bottles to the workers.

It would make a great photo-op, similar to the one of president Trump tossing rolls of paper towels to the people of Puerto Rico in aftermath of Hurricane Maria.

Patriotic investors deserve to know that they aren't being played... Trump Media & Technology Group CEO Devin Nunes celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Truth Social platform by thanking the “approximately 600K patriotic investors who believe in free speech and other America-First principles.”

In his April 29 letter, Dev railed against “legacy media’s customary blizzard of fake news, undisguised propaganda, and manufactured hysteria about our company and President Trump.”

Nunes bashed Big Tech for “ruthlessly banning dissidents’ accounts for expressing any thought that fell within a rapidly expanding set of unauthorized and unutterable viewpoints.”

Take a breath, Dev. It’s time to move on. Your patriotic investors deserve to know when their company is going to emerge from the financial wilderness.

TMTG posted an eye-popping $186M operating loss on a measly $3.6M revenues during 2024. Nunes had his own eye-popping experience, earning total compensation of $46.9M in the past year. That's a huge jump from his 2023 comp of $750K.

Nunes blames “hostile legacy outlets” for "unfavorably comparing our results to tech companies and other firms that took years to turn a profit."

TMTG shares are trading at $24.70 each, which is well off the $56.55 52-week high.

It’s time to drop the excuses. Those tech companies and other firms didn’t have the Trump brand to work with.

That golden brand should generate way more $3.6M in annual revenues.

Just in the knick of time… The University of Minnesota’s Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy launched the Vaccine Integrity Project on April 24.

Dr. Michael Osterholm, CIDRAP director, said VIP “acknowledges the unfortunate reality that the system we’ve relied on to make vaccine recommendations and to review safety and effectiveness data faces threats.”

He wants to evaluate how non-governmental groups might operate to continue to provide science-based information to the American people.

The debut of CIDRAP comes as the nation’s top healthcare regulator, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., advises parents to make their own decisions about getting their kids vaccinated.

“We live in a democracy, and part of the responsibility of being a parent is to do your own research,” RFK told Dr. Phil during an interview to mark Trump’s 100 days in office.

He said parents research strollers and baby foods so they should do the same for medicines. That’s ridiculous.

Kennedy also suggested that measles vaccines may be unsafe. He admitted that the shot fights measles effectively, but said sometimes it causes seizures or neurological diseases.

The Health Secretary spoke as the US wrestles with the worst measles outbreak in 25 years.

Kennedy is not providing leadership that the country demands. He’s performing for the anti-vax crowd.

The VIP has its work cut out.