P-22 Agency checks in at The Maybourne Beverly Hills. P-22 will lead strategic communications and media relations for the property, working to enhance its position as a leader in the luxury-hotel sector. The Maybourne Beverly Hills is the first US outpost of Maybourne—home to Claridge’s, The Connaught, The Berkeley, The Emory and The Maybourne Riviera. With 205 guest rooms (including 57 suites), the property offers a wide range of dining experiences, as well as the largest luxury hotel spa in LA, and meetings and event spaces. "P-22 Agency stood out to us from the very beginning, demonstrating both the depth of their strategic thinking and their ability to inspire and engage us in ways that felt fresh, culturally relevant and exciting,” said The Maybourne Beverly Hills director of sales and marketing Nadine Vondermann.

5WPR drives Nissan US' strategic initiatives targeted at multicultural consumers. The agency will focus on securing media placements and coverage, curating culturally relevant events to showcase Nissan's products, and supporting Nissan-sponsored initiatives to enhance message penetration. Working closely with Nissan Corporate Communications, 5WPR will also provide strategic counsel on opportunities within key multicultural markets, develop grassroots outreach initiatives, and engage influencers on a national scale to amplify Nissan's impact.

Red Fan Communications partners with Austin Capital Bank. The agency collaborated with ACB leadership to create the company’s brand narrative and debut a new website. It will continue to lead media and analyst relations for the bank. ACE combines an FDIC-insured bank charter with in-house technology development capabilities to solve critical unmet financial needs. Red Fan is also leading communications for banking operations platform provider Kinective. Red Fan will lead Kinective’s media relations and thought leadership activities.