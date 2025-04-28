Equiniti (EQ), a shareholder services company, completes its acquisition of Notified, which provides a suite of public relations and investor relations solutions that includes GlobeNewswire. The acquisition will leverage Notified’s broad geographic footprint to let EQ expand its global reach and better serve clients in key international markets. The combined business supports 12,000 clients across 90 countries. By joining forces, the companies say they will significantly strengthen the end-to-end support available to IR teams—combining EQ’s governance and ownership intelligence capabilities with Notified’s tools for media engagement, real-time analytics, earnings events, IR websites, regulatory filings and GlobeNewswire distribution. “This acquisition immediately provides our clients with powerful new tools to strengthen stakeholder relationships and drive business value,” said EQ Shareholder Services CEO Dan Kramer.

The Sandpiper Group releases the results of a global survey finding that while more than three quarters of respondents call the current global trade situation one of their top concerns, only 22 percent feel adequately prepared to handle it. Out of the 3,050 business leaders in 17 sectors and 27 countries who were surveyed, 70 percent say that the conflict will tarnish the standing of the US in the world. In addition, more than half (56 percent) of them think the US economy will be heavily impacted by the situation, with China being predicted to take a big hit by 49 percent, and the EU following at 41 percent. The problem is not expected to go away any time soon, either, with 56 percent of those surveyed saying they think the risks to international business will increase over the next three years. “This is a huge challenge for leaders, and especially corporate affairs teams, to step up and protect their firms,” said Sandpiper Government & Public Affairs managing director Simon Buckby.

MikeWorldWide and Three Rings are selected as top firms by the Grand Stevie Awards, which will presented at the American Business Awards banquet on June 10 in New York City. New York-based MikeWorldWide, which as MWW won Grand Stevies in the ABAs from 2013-2016, is recognized as Most Honored Public Relations Agency of the Year, based on its work for such clients as Nikon, Red Lobster, and the 150th Kentucky Derby. Three Rings wins its first Grand Stevie as Most Honored Marketing Agency of the Year based on work done for clients including BillingPlatform, Boost Payment Solutions, Constructor, CYPHER Learning, Q4 Inc. and TrueCommerce.