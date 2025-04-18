FTI Consulting has landed a $3M contract to craft and support a corporate communications strategy for Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund.

The one-year contract, which went into effect on April 15, has monthly fees capped at $250K.

It covers communications and engagement strategies involving capital markets, mergers & acquisitions, PA and government relations.

FTI may get involved in economic development, lobbying, perception management, PR, and content development/distribution.

Senior management directors Cory Fritz (Washington), Lauren Burge (Brussels), Oliver Williams (Dubai); managing director Paul Harris (London), and senior director Damian Low (London) make up FTI’s PIF team.

The firm reports to Rahma Jeilani, who handles PIF’s corporate affairs.

Prior to joining PIF, she had a corporate affairs post at Goldman Sachs, and media relations spot at Barclays. Jeiliani also did brief stints at PR firms Freuds and Finsbury Glover Hering.