Virginia Lam Abrams

Columbia University promotes VP of communications Virginia Lam Abrams to SVP. Abrams succeeds Franz Paasche, who stepped down after serving just nine months as EVP for public affairs and communications. Before joining Columbia’s communications team in January, Abrams was EVP communications, government affairs and strategic advancement at internet service provider Starry. She has also served at SVP, public affairs at Rubinstein Communications. “Virginia is a seasoned corporate communications and public affairs executive with more than two decades of experience in technology, media and politics,” said Columbia University acting president Clarie Shipman. Shipman also thanked Paasche, saying he was a “trusted advisor and sounding board during an extraordinary time for Columbia University.”

Ramon Feliciano

Supreme Group, which works with clients in the healthcare and life sciences sectors, appoints Ramon Felciano as an independent board member to the company’s board of directors. Feliciano is founder and CEO of Digital Alchemy, a strategy consultancy that helps organizations unlock AI, digital transformation, and data innovation. He also founded Ingenuity, an AI-driven genome interpretation and precision medicine, which was acquired by QIAGEN in 2013 as the cornerstone for their AI efforts. At Supreme Group, he will guide the company’s proprietary AI development and work to scale intelligence-driven capabilities across its agencies. He holds a Ph.D. in biomedical data science from Stanford University. “Dr. Felciano brings a rare blend of scientific depth, software fluency, and strategic vision,” said Supreme Group CEO Tom Donnelly. “His guidance will help us move faster, make smarter decisions, and deliver greater impact for our clients, agencies, and platform as a whole.”

Raianne Reiss

Skillsoft, an online learning platform, names Raianne Reiss CMO. Ms. Reiss most recently served as EVP and CMO at Yexta company that helps businesses manage their online information and presence across various digital channels. She has also served as head of Americas marketing at Amazon Web Services. In her new post, Reiss will be responsible for overseeing Skillsoft’s global marketing efforts, driving demand and enhancing its brand awareness. Her track record of fostering high-performing marketing organizations and operating with a unique customer-centric approach make her a fantastic addition to our leadership team. “Her track record of fostering high-performing marketing organizations and operating with a unique customer-centric approach make her a fantastic addition to our leadership team,” said Skillsoft CEO and executive chair Ron Hovsepian.