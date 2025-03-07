Ballard Partners is making the case for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees as president Trump slashes US support for humanitarian organizations.

The Trump-connected firm will advocate on behalf of the US providing relief for refugees.

UNHCR serves 43.7 million refugees worldwide, along 122 million people driven from their homes by conflicts and natural disasters.

It is active in Syria, Sudan, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

UNHCR said “brutal funding cuts in the humanitarian sector are putting millions of lives at risk.”

The agency plans to reduce headcount, downsize headquarters and shutter regional offices.

It will be forced to cut or stop programs that provide food, clean water, medicines and emergency shelter to desperate people.

Brian Ballard, a top Trump fundraiser, is working on the UNHCR push.

He is joined by Dan McFaul, chief of staff for former Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz; and William Russell, an advisor for DC outreach during Trump’s 2024 campaign.