Javelin Advisors has agreed to provide strategic and advisory services to the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which is on the brink of war with India.

Tensions are on the rise in the aftermath of the April 22 terror attack that killed 26 men in the India-ruled part of Kashmir.

Javelin will receive a $50K monthly retainer to help Pakistan establish long-term economic partnerships and a strong alliance with America’s private sector and the US government, according to an April 24 agreement. The firm is working as a contractor to Seiden Law.

Former Trump advisors Keith Schiller and George Sorial launched Javelin last December.

Schiller was director of operations in the Oval Office and long-time head of corporate security at The Trump Organization.

Sorial was TTO’s executive VP & counsel and author of “The Real Deal," book that covers his experiences working for Trump.

India has cultivated its own ties to Trump. It inked a one-year contract with SHW Partners that has a $150K monthly retainer.

SHW is the firm of Jason Miller, who was Trump’s chief spokesperson during his 2024 presidential campaign and an advisor on the 2020 run.