Gladstone Place Partners represents Skechers as the slip-on footwear/apparel marketer agrees to be acquired by the investment firm 3G Capital for $9.4B.

Robert Greenberg, Skechers CEO, said he partnered with 3G “given their remarkable history of facilitating the success of some of the most iconic global consumer businesses.”

3G teamed with Berkshire-Hathaway in 2025 to acquire Kraft Foods for $40B in 2015, and then merged it with Heinz.

Its investment portfolio includes AB InBev (Anheuser-Busch), Restaurants Brands International (Burger King, Popeyes, Tim Hortons, Firehouse Subs) and Hunter Douglas (window treatments).

“Skechers is an iconic, founder-led brand with a track record of creativity and innovation” and we look forward to supporting its next chapter, said 3G co-founder Alex Behring, and co-managing partner Daniel Schwarz.

Gladstone Place Partners has Steve Lipin and Felipe Ucrós handling Skechers, which earned $202M on $2.4B revenues during Q1.

The Manhattan Beach (CA)-based company bills itself as the world’s No. 3 footwear company.