Kate Cronin

Medtronic Diabetes appoints Moderna's Kate Cronin as CMO. She joins the company from Moderna, where she was chief brand officer, overseeing reputation, communications and enterprise strategy. Before that, Cronin was at Ogilvy for 17 years, ultimately serving as global CEO of its Ogilvy Health unit. She has also been a partner at Porter Novelli. In her new post, Cronin will be responsible for driving growth, brand leadership and customer engagement.

Steph Lund

MSQ Sport + Entertainment names Steph Lund as CEO of its North America practice. Lund was most recently CEO at M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment. Before that, she was SVP at The Fader / Cornerstone. In her new post, Lund will work alongside MSQ managing partners Paul Anastasiadis and Andrea Nirsimloo, who led M&C Saatchi with her. “It is Steph’s tenacity and drive in knowing how to run a high-performing agency, matched with her outstanding specialist experience that adds real value to clients and our people, that gives us great confidence we can build scale in the US. It is a real coup to have her on board,” said MSQ Sport + Entertainment founders Steve Martin and Jamie Wynne-Morgan.

Annie Starke

The National Confectioners Association brings on Annie Starke as VP of government affairs. Lange was most recently senior director of federal affairs for the Washington, D.C.-based Beer Institute, where she worked on tax, trade, agricultural and nutrition policy. She previously held roles at legal firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck and worked on the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act at the U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ways and Means. At NCA, Lange will focus on NCA’s public policy agenda for the $54 billion U.S. confectionery industry. “Annie’s deep understanding of the policy landscape and experience in government affairs uniquely positions her to advance the confectionery industry’s standing with key stakeholders in a significant way,” said NCA president and CEO John Downs.