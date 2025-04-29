Endeavor Communications, which provides strategic media guidance to clients in financial services, professional services, fintech, real estate, advertising & AdTech, and climate services launches in New York. The agency is led by Matt Yemma, who has served as managing director at both Lyceus Group and RF|Binder, as well as SVP, media strategies at Peaks Strategies. Endeavor’s range of offerings include traditional media, new media, viral moments and content development. “In today’s market, clients have a real opportunity to differentiate themselves by leveraging all dimensions of contemporary media. Endeavor will tap into traditional media and new media outlets in an efficient manner driven by senior level service,” said Yemma.

Havas Health Network launches Havas Life Middle East in Dubai. The new office will offer a suite of services that includes strategic brand planning, creative development, digital health innovation, multichannel marketing, patient engagement, and disease awareness campaigns. It will be led by Carlo Nakhe, who previously worked for McCann Health and Ogilvy Heath. “This launch underscores our commitment to expanding Havas Life’s footprint in regions where healthcare innovation is thriving—and where our clients are rapidly investing in multi-country growth across the Middle East,” said Havas Health Network CEO—APAC & LATAM Charles Houdoux.

Notified, a public relations and investor relations communications platform that was recently acquired by Equiniti, launches IR Hub, a new solution directed at investor relations teams. IR Hub’s features include the IR Control Center, a real-time dashboard view of events, engagement and website updates; a website tracker; email alert insights; and enriched website analytics. Notifies says it will give IR pros greater control because of its streamlined workflows and centralized panel for all a client’s IR communications needs. "IR Hub is about empowering teams to take control,” said Notified chief operation officer Erik Carson. “It delivers simplicity, visibility, and insights required to tell financial stories with greater impact.”