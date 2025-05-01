Natalie Ghidotti

The Public Relations Global Network appoints Natalie Ghidotti as regional vice president for The Americas. Founder and principal of Arkansas-based PR and content marketing agency Ghidotti, she succeeds Landis Communications president Sean Dowdall, who has held the position since November 2023. Ghidotti will lead PRGN’s initiatives across North, Latin and South America, with a focus on facilitating knowledge sharing, driving business development, and supporting member recruitment. “The communications landscape is evolving rapidly, and I’m excited about the opportunities to leverage our collective expertise and deliver exceptional value to clients throughout the region,” said Ghidotti.

Bill Hildebrand

MAD Global Strategy, a bipartisan public affairs firm, promotes Bill Hildebrand to partner. Hildebrand, who joined MAD Global Strategy in 2022, previously served as managing director at the firm. Before coming to MAD Global, he was managing director at Mercury. He was also northeast political coordinator for the reelection of President George W. Bush. At MAD Global, he has played an instrumental role in driving the firm’s growth, fostering client relationships, and promoting a strong culture across the organization. “He is the consummate professional – smart, organized, hard-working and effective for our clients,” said MAD Global founder and CEO MikeDuHaime.

Kleona Mack

SharkNinja hires Kleona Mack as CMO of its Shark Beauty division. Mack joins the company from Glossier, where she also held the CMO post. She previously held several leadership roles at L'Oréal. At Shark Beauty, Mack will oversee the growth of the Shark Beauty business, collaborate with product design and engineering to provide input on product development, and work to ensure that the voice of the consumer is injected into marketing. “Her ability to translate real-time consumer feedback into product innovation and compelling brand moments, paired with her strategic use of social platforms and powerful partnerships, has transformed how beauty brands show up in culture,” said Shark Ninja chief commercial officer Neil Shah.

Mark Tarnuzzer

KANE Footwear brings on former Universal Music Group SVP, global marketing & media Mark Tarnuzzer as CMO. Tarunuzzer is the founder of consultancy and advisory MTK, LLC. He has also served as global head of programmatic at Samsung and global programmatic lead at Apple. In his new post, Tarnuzzer will lead all future product launches and brand campaigns to drive awareness, new customer acquisition, and enhance long-term retention. He will also deepen partner relationships and develop future collaborations to reach new audiences. “With years of experience under his belt across multiple categories, Mark will be an essential addition to the KANE team as we continue growing the business,” says KANE Footwear founder and CEO John Gagliardi.