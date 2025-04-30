Stagwell acquires JetFuel, a New York-based experiential marketing services agency. JetFuel will become a subsidiary of Stagwell's integrated experiential agency TEAM. JetFuel specializes in live brand experiences, retail and shopper marketing, digital content and sponsorship activations. It has worked with clients including Walmart, Unilever, Kimberly Clark and Feastables. “With access to Stagwell's high level insights and data resources, as well as integration with their world class creative thinking, we'll be able to design experiences that are not just more effective and efficient, but truly transformative for our clients and their audiences," said JetFuel CEO Abe Sorcher.

The Diversity Action Alliance and Institute for Public Relations release a report showing that racial diversity has made considerable strides in the PR and communications workforce. From 2019 through the end of 2023, the level of diversity (i.e., the number of nonwhite employees and managers) rose from 22 percent to 28 percent. Growing Latino representation (up three percent) was a big factor in that increase. In the C-suite, diversity appears to be growing more quickly. In 2019, top communications leaders (CCOs, agency CEOs, executive directors) at DAA signatory organizations had a diversity rate of seven percent. By the end of 2023 that number rose to 18 percent. The report reflects data from over 16,000 employees across 99 companies, including Fortune 500 communications departments and top-ranked U.S. communications agencies. "While we've seen small gains over the past five years, our field still lags behind the broader stakeholder market,” said DAA president Carmella Glover. “We are committed to providing this progress report annually and providing resources to drive measurable actions. Diversity is vital for responsible and relevant business and communications.” The deadline to submit numbers for 2024 is June 30, 2025. The senior-most communicators at any organization (i.e., CCO, Agency CEO, Executive Director) can join DAA by participating before the deadline.

Athletes Endorse, which works to connect brands with pro and college athletes, launches in Los Angeles. The agency offers athlete sourcing, campaign strategy, public relations, content production and fan engagement services. It generates content that can be used across digital channels and for product launches, seasonal promotions, direct marketing and internal communications. Athletes Endorse works with brands in sectors including retail, insurance, legal and food products. “We’re leveling the playing field for brands by developing athlete partnerships that are no longer just for big-budget national brands or marquee athletes,” said Athletes Endorse founder and chief endorsement officer Eric Wein.