Firecracker PR has been engaged to promote the Avia Smart Deadbolt+, part of the company’s line of smart, retrofittable door and window hardware. The agency will work to increase brand awareness through product reviews and mentions. The Avia Smart Deadbolt+ is designed to work seamlessly with Apple iOS, Apple HomeKit and Apple Home Keys, offering such features as remote access control and smart home automation.

MZ Group signs on to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all markets for Transcat, a provider of mission critical calibration services and distributor of test and measurement equipment to manufacturers. MZ North America EVP & partner Chris Tyson, along with directors Larry Holub and Brooks Hamilton, will advise Transcat’s investor relations team in all facets of investor relations, including, but not limited to, the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets. “We look forward to working with Chris and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate our business milestones in the weeks and months ahead,” said Transcat president and CEO Lee D. Rudow.

Mason is working with the Connecticut Department of Transportation on a statewide public education campaign. The effort, which was launched in April as part of Distracted Driving Awareness Month, is running across television, radio, digital, out-of-home, social media and public relations platforms. Its message, “Every distraction is a beast. Don’t be the prey,” highlights the consequences of texting while driving, particularly among younger drivers who often underestimate the risk. The campaign is part of CTDOT’s broader effort to reduce crashes and improve roadway safety through targeted education and outreach. It will continue running statewide throughout the spring and summer.