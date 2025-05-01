Greg Voyles

Greg Voyles, who was most recently VP, commercial solutions at Syneos Health, joins Imre as chief growth officer.

Prior to Syneos Health, he served as chief operating officer at Vertical Pharmaceuticals and chief commercial officer at Osmotica Pharmaceutical.

In his new role, Voyles will lead the agency’s growth strategy—overseeing business development, reputation management and marketing initiatives.

Imre says that Voyle’s appointment highlights the agency’s commitment to continued growth as a healthcare agency of record across HCP and DTC assignments, with a focus on new offerings that harness Generative AI for marketing effectiveness in the biopharma sector.

“Greg's experience across many sides of the customer equation can help brands be more nimble in adopting new ways to win and serve,” said Imre president Anna Kotis. “He will play a key role as we steward our brands and business into this new Gen AI era in our industry.”

Imre is No. 8 on O'Dwyer's rankings of healthcare PR firms with fee income of $55M during 2024.