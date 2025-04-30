(L-R) Barbara Pantuso, Lisa Reid

Supreme Group, a platform focused on healthcare and life sciences marketing and communications, acquires Nimble Works and its sister agency Vital Works. This marks Supreme Group’s eighth acquisition. As part of Supreme Group, Nimble Works will continue to be led by its founders, Barbara Pantuso and Lisa Reid, and will work collaboratively across the platform to enhance its shared brand, creative and digital strategy offerings. Nimble Works serves clients across the innovation spectrum, from biotech to digital health. “What Barbara, Lisa, and the Nimble Works team bring is rare—a blend of deep strategic thinking and the ability to execute quickly, with clarity and creativity,” said Supreme Group CEO Tom Donnelly.

Núria Vilanova

ATREVIA, an Ibero-American consulting firm with a presence in 15 countries and partner companies in more than 30 countries, acquires XCOM, a São Paulo firm that offers services including public relations, influencer marketing and digital marketing solutions. XCOM CEO Viviana Toletti will continue to lead the agency alongside executive director Daniel Bruin, operations director Deborah Slobodticov and financial directorFagner Neri. The acquisition is part of ATREVIA’s Strategic Plan for 2024-2028, which is intended to boost growth and elevate the firm’s presence in Latin America. “In 2011 we started our international expansion in Brazil, and we are now further strengthening our presence in the country with the acquisition of XCOM,” said ATREVIA founder and executive president Núria Vilanova.

Meraki Communications Group, an Alexandria, VA-based marketing and communications agency, launches Aletheia, an approach that helps organizations choose the best marketing and communications services. Thename stems from the ancient Greek goddess Aletheia, who embodies the spirit of truth and sincerity. Alethia responds to the challenges many mission-driven organizations face: shifting funding models, evolving stakeholder expectations, and a rapidly changing communications landscape. It spans all of Meraki’s core service areas—from visual design and branding to crisis planning, community outreach, and public relations—to provide a data-informed framework for assessing an organization’s needs and recommending the right mix of services for each challenge. “Meraki’s campaigns and branding work have been tapping into the spirit of Aletheia since the beginning, but we’ve now sharpened it into a more focused, strategic approach,” said Meraki Communications Group Morgan Dye.