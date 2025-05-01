Crystal Park

Horizon Media Holdings, the parent company of Horizon Media, the largest media agency in the US, is bringing on Crystal Park as CMO. Park joins Horizon from The Weather Company, where she was most recently vice president, advertising & enterprise data marketing. Before that, she served as vice president at SiriusXM Media, overseeing B2B marketing including brand, experiential, and trade partnerships. She has also held marketing positions as Verizon/AOL, HBO and ESPN. "Crystal has been a driving force behind some of the most transformative moments in media,” said Horizon Media Holdings president Bob Lord. “Her foresight, ingenuity, and deep expertise make her an exceptional addition to the Horizon family."

Katie Nahoum

The New York Red Bulls, the city’s Major League Soccer team, hire Katie Nahoum as CMO. Nahoum comes to the Red Bulls from food and beverage company KOS, where she served as VP marketing. She was previously chief digital and marketing officer at 8Greens, a company that produces vitamin supplements. In her new position, Nahoum will oversee all marketing and communications efforts, reporting directly to Red Bulls president and general manager Marc de Grandpré. “Katie’s proven track record of building iconic, high-growth brands makes her the ideal leader to elevate our marketing strategy,” said de Grandpré. “She will also bolster our emotional connection with the fans and help drive the next phase of our growth.”

Bruce Shuman

AmTrust Financial Services, a specialty property casualty insurer, brings on Bruce Shuman to serve as CMO. Shuman was most recently chief digital & customer experience officer at The Hartford. He has also held senior positions at Travelers and General Electric. At AmTrust, he will lead the company’s marketing strategy and team to enhance brand equity and market presence. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Bruce and his depth of marketing expertise and understanding of the growing needs of agents and insureds, particularly small business owners,” said AmTrust chief people and communications officer Chaya Cooperberg.