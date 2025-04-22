Walt & Company is appointed PR agency of record for North America by Panduit, a global manufacturer of electrical and network infrastructure and connectivity solutions. Walt & Company will also support Panduit’s social media program. It will operate as an extension of Panduit's marketing team, elevating brand visibility and market positioning through a comprehensive, multichannel communications strategy that spans North American and international markets. “We sought a strong and creative communications partner to help deliver that message to our customers and partners, and Walt & Company fit the bill,” said Panduit global brand manager Dawn Leach.

Sarah Casewit

RG2 Communications, which is based in New York and London, is named agency of record for boutique travel consultancy Sarah Casewit. RG2 will oversee an integrated communications strategy designed to position Sarah Casewit as a luxury travel consultancy focused on experiential and transformative travel. This includes managing media relations, activating brand partnerships, and driving awareness through campaigns in the luxury travel, hospitality and lifestyle spaces. Casewit’s global network ranges from hoteliers to local families, musicians, chefs and artisans, allowing her to unlock doors often closed to the public

Stone Junction, a tech PR agency, signs on to handle media relations for materials testing company Instron CEAST Division. Stone Junction is tasked with delivering a comprehensive PR and digital strategy to enhance Instron’s brand visibility and engage with quality assurance and research & development professionals, as well as academics, across industries ranging from raw materials to automotive testing.Instron, based in Pianezza, Turin, Italy, provides mechanical testing solutions for sustainable materials to support industries in their transition to a circular economy. “Partnering with Stone Junction will allow us to communicate our expertise more effectively and strengthen our engagement with key audiences in research and industry,” said Luigia Tiberi, business unit manager at Instron CEAST Division.