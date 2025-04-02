Mark Penn

Stagwell CEO Mark Penn reports Q1 revenues fell 2.7 percent to $651.8M, while its net loss rose from $1.3M to $2.9M.

Noting that Q1 is the “low point in the political cycle,” Penn said Stagwell is set up for a strong year ahead.

The firm chalked up double-digit growth in its digital transformation, creativity and marketing cloud capabilities.

Posting $130M in Q1 net new business (PayPal, Panera, CarMax, Celsius and Hyatt), Penn remains “optimistic about our outlook for the rest of the year.”

Stagwell has targeted eight percent net revenue growth for the year.

The company's PR units include SKDK, Hunter, Allison, KWT Global, and Sloane & Co.