Julie Radford

Julie Radford, who served as chief of staff to Ivanka Trump during the first Trump administration, has joined online dating and networking app Bumble as chief communications & corporate affairs officer.

When she worked for Ivanka Trump, Radford led initiatives focused on “women’s economic empowerment, workforce development and education” according to Bumble’s web site.

According to Fortune.com, Radford was interviewed during the U.S. House select committee's investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, and the committee released text messages sent the day of the attack between Radford and Trump aide Hope Hicks lamenting their job prospects in the wake of Trump’s response.

Most recently, Radford was a founding partner at strategic advisory firm R6 Consulting. She previously worked in the Dept. of Education during the George W. Bush administration, and has held senior posts at the Goldman Sachs Foundation and IberiaBank.

At Bumble, Radford will oversee global communications, employee engagement, public policy and external affairs.

Bumble has also brought on Eventbrite's Vivek Sagi as chief technology officer and Deirdre Runnette, who was chief people officer at warehouse infrastructure tech company Flexe, as chief legal officer. “Julie, Deirdre and Vivek each bring exceptional experience, leadership, and passion to their respective functions,” said Bumble founder and CEO Whitley Wolfe Herd.