Japan has hired Continental Strategy for a government services push designed to enhance its profile in the the US.

The Trump White House-connected firm may lobby, create and distribute informational materials, and engage with policymakers on behalf of Japan’s DC embassy.

A three-month trial run kicked off April 1 with a monthly retainer of $37,500. Approval is required to extend the contract for the rest of the fiscal year, which ends March 31, 2026.

Carlos Trujillo, who founded Continental after he retired as ambassador to the Organization of American States during the first Trump administration, handles the Japan push. He also served as Donald Trump's surrogate to the Latino community.

Alberto Martinez, managing partner of Continental’s DC outpost, and former chief of staff to Florida Senator & now Secretary of State Marco Rubio, also works the account.

They report to Sato Masaru, head of chancery at Japan’s embassy.