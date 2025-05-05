Annaleigh Mills

ROKK Solutions, a DC-based public affairs firm, brings on Annaleigh Mills as director of data & insights. Mills joins ROKK from APCO, where she was most recently a research manager in its AI & Intelligence division. In her new position, Mills will lead ROKK’s data science and analytics practice, spearheading the integration of advanced technologies to activate, measure and optimize campaign performance. “Her extensive industry expertise, entrepreneurial mindset and meticulous approach will be instrumental in driving greater efficiency and effectiveness for our clients,” said ROKK Solutions chief business officer Ashley Carpenter.

Paul Frampton-Calero

Goodway Group ups Paul Frampton-Calero to CEO. Frampton-Calero joined Goodway Group as global president of its independent consultancy Overline in January 2019. At the beginning of this year, he was named Overline’s global CEO as well as Goodway Group’s chief growth officer. Before coming to Goodway Group, he served as group CEO of Havas Media Group, CEO of Havas Media and CEO of travel tech start-up Hi Inc. At Goodway Group, he succeeds Jay Friedman, who will continue with the company as a strategic advisor. “With Paul’s strong track record of building and engineering growth, he was a natural stand out as the perfect choice to succeed me in leading this organization,” said Friedman.

Lisa Kampf

SCR Partners, a Nashville-based strategic advisory firm, hires Lisa Kampf as SVP. Kampf was previously VP of investor relations at Super Group, a holding company for online sports betting and gaming businesses. She has served as a principal at Finsbury (now FGS Global) and was senior director, investor relations at Fitch Ratings. Before her work in investor relations, Kampf held roles in corporate finance and financial reporting at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Ernst & Young. In her new post, she will work to reinforce SCR Partners’ platform of financial and strategic communications services tailored to C-suite executives.