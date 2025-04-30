The Knoxville suburb of Farragut is looking for an agency that can provide tourism marketing and public relations services.
Farragut, TN Issues Tourism Marketing RFQ
Thu., May 8, 2025
By Jon Gingerich
|
Not a Subscriber? Join O'Dwyer's & Get RFP Access
Stop wasting time tracking down RFPs. O'Dwyer's connects you with organizations looking for PR firms & services. Get new business with O'Dwyer's!
Category: RFPs, RFIs and RFQs
More RFPs, RFIs and RFQs posts from O'Dwyer's:
|•
Compton Wants Firm for First EcoDev Plan
Wed., May 7, 2025
|•
Cape Cod Child Services Group Seeks PR Firm
Tue., May 6, 2025
|•
Buffalo Board of Ed Seeks Crisis PR
Mon., May 5, 2025
|•
IL Municipal League Seeks America250 PR
Thu., May 1, 2025
|•
Tahoe Planning Agency Issues PR RFQ
Wed., Apr. 30, 2025
No comments have been submitted for this story yet.