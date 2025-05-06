Victoria Salinas

Teneo has appointed Victoria Salinas, who was deputy administrator for resilience at FEMA in charge of 3K employees, as a senior advisor.

At FEMA, she managed almost $10B annually to strengthen resilience across the US. Salinas oversaw the National Flood Insurance Program and launched initiatives to make climate adaptation easier for households, businesses and governments.

Prior to FEMA, Salinas was Oakland’s first chief resilience officer, and handled projects at the World Bank and United Nations to help countries reduce risk and rebuild following natural disasters.

Dan Gabaldon, Teneo vice chair and head of energy, said business and communities face challenges from wildfires, droughts and super storms; antiquated infrastructure; and sophisticated physical and cybersecurity threats.

He said clients will benefit from Salinas’ extensive career in public service and exceptional hands-on expertise in resilience.