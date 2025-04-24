Parasol picks up Oliver’s Travels, which has a curated portfolio of more than 9,000 hand-selected vacation homes around the world. Parasol will lead public relations, influencer marketing, and strategic brand partnerships for the collection of villas and homes. Oliver’s Travels offers a range of homes including villas, châteaux, castles, stately homes, ski chalets and cottages, as well as an expert concierge team that handles the details of each stay. “With a deep expertise and knowledge of luxury hospitality, their dynamic storytelling and innovative marketing approach will further elevate Oliver’s Travels through our next phase of growth and development,” said Oliver’s Travels co-founders Oliver Bell and Ravi Sabharwal.

Tier One Partners adds two new B2B brands, Reveleer and Oliver Wight, to its client roster. Tier One will support value-based care technology platform Reveleer’s communications strategy, helping the company amplify its role in shaping the future of value-based care through AI-adoption and digital transformation. Reveleer’s solutions help clients streamline clinical data retrieval, risk adjustment, quality improvement, and member management for health plans and risk bearing providers. For management consulting firm Oliver Wight, Tier One will work to elevate the firm’s executive thought leadership across key verticals including manufacturing and supply chain.

Christie & Co is named agency of record for Coco Polo Bliss, a premium chocolate brand that makes sugar-free, health-conscious products. Christie & Co is tasked with helping the company refine its brand positioning, enhance retail distribution and strengthen its foothold in the competitive confectionery sector. The agency’s efforts will be targeted at both health-conscious consumers and chocolate enthusiasts. “With Christie & Co’s proven track record in brand growth and consumer engagement, we are excited to take our mission to the next level and reach even more people looking for healthier chocolate options," said Coco Polo co-founder Diane Yamate.

AZZI + CO comes on board as agency of record for Guarda Golf Hotel & Residences, a property situated in Crans-Montana, in the heart of the Swiss Alps. The agency will be working on public relations and thought leadership for the property. Guarda Golf Hotel & Residences, which opened in 2009, has 23 rooms and suites. Its amenities include the 15-seat Sir Roger Moore Private cinema, a library, billiard room, secured golf & ski room, kid's playroom and cigar lounge. The Crans-Montana area also provides access to golf courses, ski slope and a wide range of boutiques and restaurants.