Pope Leo XIV

President Trump’s crackerjack PR team should have scheduled a different day to announce what the White House calls a “historic” trade deal with the UK.

Slating the Oval Office photo-op during the Vatican conclave to pick a Pope was a risky move.

The PR team should have known that since 1900, five conclaves unveiled the new pontiff on Day 2 of deliberations, which is today.

Adding to the Team Trump’s distress, Chicago-born Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was chosen to succeed the late Pope Francis.

He is the first American to head the 1.4B-member Catholic Church, which guaranteed more media coverage in the US.

Trump’s treaty news played second fiddle to the new Pope Leo XIV.

Of course, the deal could be much ado about nothing. “The pact is closer to a protection payment to a mob boss than a liberalizing agreement between sovereign countries,” wrote Alan Beattie in the Financial Times.

Trump even took time off from hyping the UK deal to congratulate Pope Leo.

He posted on Truth Social: “It is such an honor to realize that he is the first American Pope. What excitement, and what a Great Honor for our Country. I look forward to meeting Pope Leo XIV. It will be a very meaningful moment!” Would it be a meaningful moment for Trump or the pope?

Prevost shared Francis’ views on the environment and immigration, which are diametrically opposite to the policies of the US president.

They are bound to make odd bedfellows.

Just go, Joe… With all due respect to former president Joe Biden, we all know that Trump’s first 100 days in office are among the worst of any commander-in-chief.

The country doesn’t need the 82-year-old to emerge from his bunker to take shots at the president. The attacks supply juicy grist for Team Trump.

Right on cue, White House communications director Steven Cheung teed Biden up as a disgrace to this country and the office he occupied.

“He has clearly lost all mental faculties and his handlers thought it’d be a good idea for him to do an interview and incoherently mumble his way through every answer. Sadly, this feels like abuse,” he said.

In Biden’s first interview since his presidential defeat, he told the BBC that it was difficult to walk away from the 2024 presidential election less than four months before Election Day. He should have run away.

Biden claims that Kamala Harris had enough time to mount an effective and wining campaign. That may have been true for Harris, but four months wasn’t enough time for other Democrats to run for office.

Biden should have stuck to his promise of being a transitional president by ruling out a run for re-election.

It’s ironic that Sleepy Joe isn’t flat out endorsing Harris, if she decides to run for president in 2028.

“I think she’s first rate, but we have a lot of really good candidates as well,” Biden told The View.

That is so rich. Those same candidates were itching to run in 2024, but were blocked by Biden until it was too late.

Biden needs to go back to Delaware and enjoy his retirement in blissful silence.

He should follow the example of his predecessor George W. Bush, who focuses on painting rather than commenting on national politics.