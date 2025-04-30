5WPR signs on as agency of record for everbowl, a quick-serve superfood chain. 5W will lead both public relations and digital marketing efforts for the brand, with a focus on national brand awareness and franchise development support. The agency will leverage its understanding of consumer trends and brand-building across earned media, influencer marketing, social media, paid digital and franchise marketing initiatives. Everbowl has nearly 100 locations nationwide, with rapid expansion underway. “Partnering with 5WPR allows us to amplify our mission and reach new audiences in meaningful ways. Their strategic approach and deep expertise in both franchising and the better-for-you space make them the ideal partner to help us write our next chapter," said everbowl founder and CEO Jeff Fenster.

McLean Media, a Michigan-based firm, is named PR agency of record in the US for DriveShare, a platform that offers a curated selection of classic, luxury and unique vehicles for rent. McLean Media will lead strategic public relations initiatives, brand positioning and media outreach for the company. DriveShare focuses on events such as weddings and photo shoots, with each rental including an in-person key handoff and flexible coverage options. "Public relations is critical to DriveShare’s next chapter,” said CEO Kent Mosbech. “McLean Media stood out as the right partner to help us amplify our story, connect with new audiences, and accelerate our growth.”

Hopscotch USA is hired to increase visibility and presence for Olyn, a tech solution that lets filmmakers, studios and producers distribute their films direct-to-consumer. Instead of films being sold to platforms like Netflix, the model leans on the marketing budget of the filmmakers themselves combined with influencers, film critics and content creators acting as distribution partners. The partnership comes on the back of Hopscotch USA’s recent campaign for the Olyn-hosted movie “Midas Man,” which featured a launch event in LA and a PR and influencer campaign across the US, Mexico and Canada. Hopscotch USA is part of the global communications group Hopscotch, headquartered in Paris, and with global presence across 60 countries and five continents.