Golin launches a sports specialty function, which will focus on delivering integrated public relations, experiential marketing and digital strategy to connect teams, athletes and brands to fans. The new unit will serve both amateur and professional teams in such sports as basketball, football, baseball, hockey, racing, soccer, bowling, e-sports, cricket, golf, gymnastics, and track and field. With a staff of more than 50, it will span key markets including Chicago, New York, Dallas, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Miami, Singapore and Toronto. “There's tremendous opportunity for advanced public relations strategies to forge authentic connections with passionate sports audiences who are loyal fans but also hold some of the most influential buying power in today's marketplace,” said Golin North America co-president Cori McKeever.

Sprout Social releases a report saying that while 86 percent of online users plan to maintain and increase their time on social media, social marketers should be focusing less on the amount of content they produce, and more on the quality of each piece of content. Sprout’s 2025 Content Benchmarks Report takes a look at how brand content performed across industries, as well as pointing out what kinds of content attracts audiences and how brands can strengthen their content strategy. The report analyzed over 3 billion messages and 1 million public social profiles across social media. It found that cutting back on the number posts a brand makes can pay off. Though brands cut their social publishing from 2023 to 2024 (to an average of 9.5 posts per day), inbound engagement went up almost 20 percent. The most popular platform for placing those posts? Facebook, which was cited by 85 percent of those surveyed. Instagram (79 percent) and X (70 percent) were close behind, but TikTok was only mentioned by 32 percent. In addition, incorporating video into social content is on the rise, with 28 percent of respondents using it. But what really matters, the report’s author say, is giving audiences content that is relatable, authentic and entertaining: “Audience growth and retention require delivering human-centric content that demonstrates you’re paying attention to your community—not posting constantly.”

(L-R) Gulden Mesara, Nina De Lorenzo

M&D Advisors, a corporate consulting firm, is launched by AbbVie and Pfizer veteran Gulden Mesara, who was most recently chief marketing and communications officer at national cancer treatment center City of Hope, and Nina DeLorenzo, who has held senior posts at Sanofi, AbbVie, Merck, Pfizer and PhRMA. In addition to providing corporate affairs counsel, M&D offers services including internal and external communications, brand and reputation management, public policy and advocacy, corporate social responsibility and ESG, and crisis management.