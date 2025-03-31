Breanna Welke

Manufacturing companies in North America are balancing growth opportunities with heightened uncertainties. Tariffs, evolving trade policies and ongoing geopolitical tensions are reshaping global supply chains, while rapid technological advancements—particularly in AI and automation—are disrupting traditional industries.

In this unpredictable landscape, companies must remain agile and in control of their narrative through prioritizing strong internal and external communications. As a vice president at Bellmont Partners, I’ve seen firsthand how effective public relations have helped our manufacturing client partners cut through the noise and shape the conversations during critical times such as these.

In times of uncertainty, a company’s external reputation is only as strong as its internal foundation. Before focusing on outward messaging, manufacturers must first ensure that their workforce is informed, engaged and aligned with company objectives. That starts with strong internal communications.

Strong Internal Comms Builds Strong Brands

Before focusing on external communication, start within by investing time and resources into a strong internal communications plan. Employees don’t expect leadership to have all the answers, but they do expect transparency. Simply acknowledging the uncertainties—whether about supply chain disruptions, pricing concerns, or job security—can help reassure teams.

A lack of communication breeds speculation, leading to unnecessary anxiety. Leaders who proactively communicate, even if just to say, “We’re paying attention, and we’ll keep you updated,” can build trust and stability within their workforce.

To build trust and encourage innovation, your team must feel informed and connected to the company’s vision. Internal communications play a crucial role in ensuring employees are informed, aligned with company objectives and understand key leadership decisions.

Change management—consistent internal communication about company changes—is an often-overlooked tool. A well-known saying suggests people "prefer the certainty of misery over the misery of uncertainty." Any type of change, whether large or small, may generate resistance from employees who feel uncertain about its impact. Counteract apprehension with proactive, transparent and frequent messaging that not only explains the change itself but also highlights its benefits and reasoning.

Additionally, view your employees as brand ambassadors—an internal network of individuals invested in your company’s success. Encourage them to share company news by providing social media guidelines and best practices. This can significantly expand your reach and amplify brand awareness.

Repurpose Content to Strengthen Your Digital Reputation

Even if your company doesn’t sell directly to consumers, maintaining an up-to-date, professional digital presence is essential. As younger generations enter the workforce they expect businesses to have a well-maintained online footprint—including a polished, error-free website with accessible and easy-to-digest information.

Regularly sharing company updates, event photos and employee highlights on social media can enhance brand perception and reinforce why your company is a great place to work—once again supporting retention and recruitment efforts. Employees’ personal networks also boost engagement; you may be surprised by the amount of interaction a simple company potluck photo can generate from employees’ friends and family.

A strong content strategy isn’t just about marketing—it’s a form of online reputation management. Companies that consistently share thought leadership, success stories, and industry insights create a buffer against potential future crises. Additionally, repurposing one piece of content across all platforms, such as sending a roundup of earned media in an email campaign, will make each piece of content go further and directly to your key stakeholders.

If a company faces negative press, having a well-established digital presence with positive content can help balance the narrative. This means investing in SEO-driven content, maintaining a steady stream of press coverage and ensuring that when stakeholders search for your company, they find compelling stories that reflect your values and industry leadership.

Trade Media: Building Relationships Beyond the Pitch

Too often, companies only reach out when they have a press release to share. Instead, manufacturers should position themselves as ongoing resources for journalists, offering industry insights and trend analysis—even when it doesn’t directly benefit their company.

Trade shows provide an excellent opportunity to strengthen these relationships. Setting up informal meetups, inviting reporters to visit a booth, or even sharing leads on interesting stories that don’t involve your company can establish credibility and make your brand a go-to resource for industry media.

Post-pandemic, companies have ramped up their participation in trade show events because they provide an unmatched opportunity for face-to-face networking. Trade shows allow manufacturers to showcase products in action, connect with distributors and customers, and gain insights into competitors. Additionally, the presence of industry media at these events makes them a prime opportunity for brand exposure. Manufacturers that prioritize trade show engagement in 2025 will likely see long-term benefits in relationship-building and brand positioning.

Partner Locally to Build a Recruitment Pipeline

The current labor market is highly competitive across the U.S., and manufacturing companies—especially those in small towns or rural areas—face unique hiring challenges. Local media outreach, whether company milestones, leadership hires, or community events, attracts job seekers and reinforces growth.

Beyond media relations, explore partnerships with local organizations such as school districts, state employment offices and chambers of commerce. These groups provide valuable resources for networking, publicity and recruitment—offering opportunities that you may not have previously considered.

Demonstrating a commitment to your local community fosters goodwill, even among those unfamiliar with your business. In smaller towns, a company’s reputation holds significant weight. Rather than just stating that your company is a great workplace, take action to prove it.

Leading the Conversation in 2025

Manufacturing in 2025 is a story of both challenge and opportunity. The industry stands at the crossroads of economic uncertainty, rapid technological shifts and an evolving labor market. But if there’s one constant, it’s that companies who communicate effectively—internally and externally—are the ones best positioned to shape their own narrative.

A strong internal communications strategy isn’t just a nice-to-have; it’s the foundation of trust and stability in an unpredictable environment. Employees who feel informed and valued will, in turn, become brand ambassadors, driving alignment and innovation from within. Meanwhile, manufacturers that actively showcase their products in action, engage with local communities for recruitment, and maintain a strong online presence will stand out in an increasingly competitive market.

The companies that embrace these strategies won’t just weather uncertainty—they’ll lead the conversation. And in an era where perception often equals reality, that’s an advantage no manufacturer can afford to ignore.

***

Breanna Welke is Vice President & Change Management Lead at Bellmont Partners.