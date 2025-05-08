Erin Mendelsohn

The Alpine Group brings on Vertex Pharmaceuticals alum Erin Mendelsohn as VP. She was served as senior director at Vertex. She was previously director of federal government affairs at Takeda. Mendelsohn was also legislative director and special advisor to Congresswoman Anna G. Eshoo (D-CA), working on such health care legislation as the Affordable Care Act, and congressional liaison to the FDA. “Erin brings a rare blend of legislative, regulatory and industry expertise to our team. Her time at the FDA and in the halls of Congress gives her a 360-degree view of the health care ecosystem, and she knows how to drive meaningful policy change while balancing the needs of regulators, lawmakers, patients, and innovators,” said The Alpine Group CEO and managing principal Keenan Austin Reed.

MAD Global Strategy promotes Emily D’Alberto to partner. D’Alberto has been with MAD Global since 2022, most recently serving as managing director, leading the firm’s public relations practice. Before coming to MAD Global, D’Alberto was managing director at Mercury. She has also been a producer at CNN, and is experienced at navigating complex, high-stakes situations focusing on reputational challenges. “Emily D’Alberto is as tough, loyal, smart and effective as any public relations professional I’ve ever worked with,” said MAD Global founder and CEO Mike DuHaime.

XION, a blockchain company focused on making Web3 mainstream, hires Adam Bates as CMO. Bates was most recently CMO at blockchain network MultiverseX. As CMO at Input Output, he played a key role in the growth of Cardano, another blockchain network. Bates has also served as a director at BBDO’s London hub, At XION, Bates is charged with “supercharging XION’s global hype machine.” XION has signed on with such companies as BMW, Lego and Amazon. “XION is built to flip the script, bridging Web2 and Web3, and Adam’s the guy to make it loud,” said XION founder Anthony Anzalone.