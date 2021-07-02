Bospar is celebrating its 10th anniversary with the Amazon launch of “Game Face,” the first children’s book designed to teach 10-year-olds about the world of public relations.
Conceived and written by Curtis Sparrer, Bospar principal, “Game Face” introduces the next generation to PR in a lively, engaging and accessible way.
Hear the discussion about the book with Researchscape's Tony Cheevers on O'Dwyer's latest webinar.
