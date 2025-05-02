IMAGINE PR is named public relations representative for Untamed Travelling. The agency will provide integrated public relations and brand partnerships, as well as other services such as strategic communications counsel, media relations and influencer connections. IMAGINE PR will also lead media familiarization trips. Untamed Travelling has 25 years of experience in crafting journeys to destinations across Africa, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Antarctica, the Arctic and beyond. Each element of the trips is curated by a team of seasoned travel designers.

Ripley PR signs on as public relations agency of record for Reshift Media, a digital marketing agency for franchise brands. Ripley PR will focus on building awareness for Reshift, which is already a well-known name in Canada, in the US market. The US is a key market for many of Reshift’s franchise clients. “Ripley PR has demonstrated true subject-matter expertise in this space” said Reshift Media co-founder and CEO. “No other franchise PR agency can top their reputation, and that’s the kind of partner we need to highlight our own authority in the franchising world.”

Amendola Communications, part of Supreme Group, is selected to spearhead an integrated PR and thought leadership program for Vital, an AI-powered patient experience platform. Amendola’s efforts, targeted at healthcare IT and clinical audiences, will support Vital's expanding product suite — Vital Emergency, Vital Inpatient and Vital Care. Vital sends real-time updates, education and actionable information to patients and families in their preferred language without requiring logins or app downloads. "Amendola came highly recommended by an industry veteran and brings exactly what we need: deep healthcare expertise, senior-level account directors, and strong health tech media relationships," said Vital fouder and CEO Aaron Patzer.