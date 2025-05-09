Ginger Porter

Edelman has named Ginger Porter, a 23-year veteran at Golin, COO for Edelman US, effective June 2. She will take over for Dan Webber, who will slide into the global chief quality officer position at the top PR firm in O'Dwyer's rankings.

Porter rose to the global chief client officer, innovative lead slot at Golin. Earlier, she served as the Interpublic unit’s central region president and managing director of Texas operations.

Porter has counseled clients such as McDonald’s, Grubhub, Cisco, and NAPA Auto Parts.

She will report to Kirsty Graham, CEO of Edelman US, who hailed Porter as “a dynamic leader with a proven track record of delivering exceptional client outcomes, driving innovation, and fostering talent."

Webber will report to Matthew Harrington, president & global COO, and continue reporting to Graham for his U.S. leadership responsibilities in D.C. His new role is to drive client service excellence, innovation, and performance across the Edelman network.