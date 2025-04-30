Lighthouse Strategies, which was formed this month by Congressional staffer Sam Kuebler, is providing government relations support for the Embassy of Qatar.

He has worked for four Republican members of Congress, most recently serving as legislative director for Maria Elvira Salazar of Miami.

His representation comes as president Trump visits the Gulf State amid reports that he may receive a “gift” of a $400M luxury jet from the Qataris.

Democrats called for a probe into the so-called gift of a “palace-in-the-sky.”

Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-NY) asked the General Accounting Office, acting Pentagon inspector general and the Office of Government Ethics to probe what would be the most expensive gift given to a president by a foreign government.

He also wants reforms to ban conversion of foreign gifts into private property by current or former presidents.

Lighthouse Strategies, which serves as a subcontractor to the Bachner Group on the Qatar effort, receives a $15K monthly retainer.

Its contract went into effect May 1 and runs through December 31.