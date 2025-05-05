Kristen Leathers

An IPO is a defining milestone in a company’s journey. It’s not only a celebration of growth and achievement, but the beginning of a new era for your business. While recent market volatility has caused many companies to delay their IPO plans, that doesn’t mean communications should hit pause. On the contrary, early and strategic communications are key to making the most of the IPO moment and setting your company up for long-term public company success.

To build brand awareness and confidence among customers, partners, employees and investors, communications planning should begin 12 to 24 months before listing day. That means laying a strong brand foundation, shaping a compelling narrative and increasing visibility among all stakeholders.

While your communications strategy should align with the current market and media landscape, there are tried-and-true best practices you can use to guide your planning. Below is a step-by-step communications timeline to guide your IPO journey, from early prep to ringing the bell.

12–24 months out: lay the groundwork

Empower your executive voices. Your CEO and CFO will serve as the primary corporate spokespeople in the lead-up to an IPO (and beyond). Start early with media training to ensure they can clearly articulate the company’s vision, value proposition and financial outlook. Their credibility and clarity will be key to earning trust from the public and investors alike.

Strengthen corporate and executive branding. Your future shareholders need to understand not only what your company does, but why it matters. Build brand awareness and understanding through a steady cadence of media placements, whether they’re driven by corporate news, product innovation, customer stories or executive thought leadership. Now’s also the time to pursue growth-oriented awards such as CNBC’s Disruptor 50 or Deloitte’s Fast 500 to bolster third-party validation.

Make strategic media investments. Because media outlets have limited bandwidth to profile pre-IPO companies, consider sponsored content with high-value publications to deliver key messages to the right audiences. Well-placed partnerships can generate credibility and attention when it counts most.

Activate investor support. Your existing investors are among your strongest brand advocates—they want your IPO to be as successful as you do. Tap into their media relationships and ask them to speak on your brand’s behalf. Their endorsement sends a powerful signal to the market.

Operate like a public company. Start establishing transparency and consistency in your communications. Whether that means releasing monthly updates, sharing KPIs or rolling out financial disclosures, this builds the internal discipline and external trust necessary for a smooth transition to the public markets.

6–12 months out: amplify your brand story

Accelerate communications campaigns. This is the time to be everywhere. Push hard on brand storytelling through media outreach, executive visibility, award nominations and speaker opportunities. Showcase compelling customer outcomes and highlight strategic partnerships to demonstrate traction.

Diversify your channels. Broaden your reach by investing in platforms where key audiences—especially prospective shareholders—are already engaged. This may include LinkedIn ad campaigns, investor-focused newsletters or guest appearances on finance and business podcasts.

Engage and equip employees. Internal communications are just as crucial. Keep employees up to date with your IPO journey and empower them to be brand advocates by providing approved messaging and content they can share on social channels in a way that aligns with SEC guidelines.

Bring in IR expertise. Investor relations firms can provide essential guidance, from building an investor-friendly website to preparing financial disclosures and messaging. They can also conduct mock audits and simulate Q&A sessions to help prepare for analyst scrutiny and public feedback.

3–6 months out: get public-company ready

Intensify executive training. Repetition breeds confidence. Ensure your CEO and CFO are regularly practicing media interviews, investor presentations and high-stakes Q&As. These conversations will shape public perception and impact your IPO’s reception.

Stay current on market forces. Executives must be able to speak not just about your business, but broader market trends, whether that means economic shifts, regulatory updates or the impact of new and emerging technology. Keep executives up to date on the most topical issues and trends, and make sure they can address how those things may influence your business model and outlook.

Produce investor-focused content. Develop high-impact materials such as investor decks, fact sheets, FAQs and customer case studies. These tools will support investor roadshows, analyst meetings and media interviews, reinforcing your market position and future potential.

Host pre-IPO roadshows. Conduct preliminary meetings with analysts and select investors to test your messaging, gather feedback and refine your positioning ahead of the formal roadshow.

1–3 months out: finalize and launch

Engage institutional investors. Partner with your IR team to lead the formal IPO roadshow. These meetings with institutional investors are crucial, as they influence your pricing and momentum out of the gate. Consider hybrid or virtual roadshows to expand reach.

Lock in materials and messaging. Finalize all external-facing materials, from press releases and investor presentations to social posts and executive Q&A documents. Align your messaging with your company’s long-term vision, while being responsive to anticipated market reaction.

Ensure regulatory compliance. Work closely with legal and IR teams to ensure every communication complies with SEC regulations, especially rules around “gun-jumping” before the IPO date.

Collaborate with your exchange. Both NYSE and NASDAQ have marketing and communications teams ready to help amplify your moment. From digital signage to logistical support for the bell-ringing, they can provide a valuable boost in visibility and celebration.

Schedule high-impact media interviews. Identify your top media targets and lock in interviews for listing day. Outlets like CNBC, Bloomberg and WSJ should be prioritized but be careful not to overbook. Listing day is hectic, and you want to ensure your spokespeople are energized and prepared for any and all interviews.

Prepare for different scenarios. Have messaging prepared for whether your stock pops or lags at open. The goal is to maintain confidence and momentum no matter the short-term reaction, always linking back to your long-term value story.

IPO day: celebrate!

Be ready for anything. IPO day is fast, high-energy and, frankly, chaotic. Be prepared for last-minute changes, surprises and rapid-fire questions. Ensure your spokespeople are camera-ready and your logistics team is on point.

Soak it in. This is a major milestone. Enjoy the celebration: ring the bell, attend the events and don’t forget to take lots of pictures.

Going public isn’t just a financial milestone—it’s a brand-defining moment. Strategic, disciplined communications are essential to telling your story, building trust and setting the stage for long-term success. By investing early and aligning cross-functional teams, you can elevate your brand and ensure your IPO launch makes the impact it deserves, not just on day one, but in the quarters and years that follow.

Kristen Leathers is Executive Vice President, B2B Technology at V2 Communications.