Collected Strategies handles Landsea Homes Corp. as it gets acquired by New Home Co. in an all-cash deal valued at $1.2B.

The combined company will be privately held and rank as a Top 25 national homebuilder in fast-growing markets in Arizona, Texas, Colorado, Florida, Washington and California.

Matthew Zaist, CEO of New Home, said the Landsea deal is the next step in the company’s long-term growth. “By bringing together two highly complementary businesses and teams with shared customer-first values, we will further scale our platform nationally and help even more buyers realize the dream of homeownership,” he said.

John Ho, CEO of Landsea, said the transaction “will deliver immediate cash value to our stockholders at a significant premium and provide us with a strong, well-capitalized partner to accelerate our next phase of growth."

The $11.30 per share takeover offer is a 61 percent premium over Landsea’s May 12 closing price.

New Home is a portfolio company of Apollo Global Management.

Collected Strategies has Nick Lamplough, Jude Gorman, Clayton Erwin and Olivia Sherman working the deal on behalf of Landsea.