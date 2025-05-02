Mark Jones

Bully Pulpit acquires Agado Communications, a sports-oriented shop that has worked with such clients as NWSL, PointsBet, Major League Lacrosse and FIFA. Mark Jones, who founded Agado in 2020, will be joining Bully Pulpit as managing director of sports, heading the agency’s sports vertical. Jones has worked with the US Olympic Committee, advised work for the International Olympic Committee and consulted for the International Cricket Council’s successful inclusion in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. He began his career as a foreign policy advisor to former Minnesota senator Mark Dayton. Bully Pulpit announced the launch of its sports service late last year.

Greentarget is hosting a May 14 webinar focused on showing professional services firms how they can navigate a content environment that has been transformed by the growth of AI. “How AI is Reshaping Your Content,” at 1 p.m., will outline strategies to help firms produce high-quality and quick-to-market content that is optimized for this evolving landscape. Among the topics to be addressed are: How AI is reshaping search and our ability to reach audiences with relevant insight, why an owned content strategy helps firms stand out in the new era of search, and why prioritizing what firms can control will help them regain command when so much feels in flux. The speakers will be Greentarget director of social and digital Sarah Collins; associate VP, content & editorial Joe Eichner; and associate VP, research and planning Nathan Kamradt.

Ironmark, an Annapolis Junction, MD-based firm, acquires Vista One, a digital marketing agency specializing in lead generation and social media direct response for multi-location franchise brands. Ironmark will integrate Vista One's social and lead gen capabilities into its marketing suite, expanding Ironmark's capabilities in social media performance marketing, marketing automation, and technology-driven lead generation. As part of the acquisition, Kip Rapp, founder of Vista One, joins Ironmark as chief product officer. "Vista One has a proven track record in helping franchisees scale local marketing efficiently," said Ironmark president Matt Marzullo.