Brooke Worden

Padilla signs up Brooke Worden as SVP in its corporate strategic advisory practice. Worden joins Padilla from Carmichael Lynch Relate, where she was an EVP. She previously served as president as The Rudin Group and SVP, client experience at Weber Shandwick. A past president of Minnesota PRSA, she has financial service expertise across such sectors as retirement, insurance, banking, tax and fintech. In her new position, based in Minneapolis, Worden will work with clients across the country in multiple industries, providing capital markets communications, crisis and critical issues management, change management, community and social engagement, and communications coaching. “Her extensive agency background and corporate communications skills will be extremely valuable to our clients,” said Padilla president Matt Kucharski.

Brad Burns

CrowdStrike, a computer and network security company, names former Salesforce chief communications officer Brad Burns as CCO. Burns most recently held the CCO spot at Snowflake, which provides access to the AI Data Cloud. He has also served as SVP corporate communications at AT&T. At CrowdStrike, Burns will work to elevate the company's status as the benchmark for modern cybersecurity platforms in addition to collaborating with government organizations to influence global cybersecurity policies. "With Brad's deep experience, we look forward to scaling our impact as a cybersecurity innovator," said CrowdStrike founder and CEO George Kurtz.

Ryan Leach

Variant Investments, an SEC-registered alternative credit investment manager with nearly $3 billion in assets under management, hires Ryan Leach as VP of investor relations. Leach comes to Variant from real estate and development firm The Meridian Group, where he was head of investor relations. He previously held the head of investor relations post at alternative asset manager Legalist. At Variant, Leach will focus on building relationships with institutions and registered investment advisors across the Midwest and Southeast. "Ryan brings deep investor relations expertise and a record of collaboration and results to Variant and is a terrific addition to our growing team," said Variant Investments head of investor relations Ryan Warren.