French/West/Vaughan is working with PureTalk, a veteran-led wireless provider, on the company’s partnership with TV personality, author and philanthropist Mike Rowe. FWV, which is agency of record for PureTalk, will work with the company to build on its support of Rowe’s podcast, The Way I Heard It, as well as the $50,000 donation PureTalk made last year to Rowe’s mikeroweWORKS Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships and training for individuals, including veterans, who are pursuing careers in the skilled trades, helping them transition into sustainable, purpose-driven work. “Partnering with Mike Rowe is a natural fit for who we are at PureTalk,” said William Curry, chief strategy officer at PureTalk parent company Telrite Holdings.

Hemsworth adds Digital Sportsman to its portfolio of lifestyle brands. The agency will oversee a strategic PR plan for the company, including media relations, thought leadership, brand partnerships, influencer relations and event support. Digital Sportsman will launch in July at ICAST, the world’s largest sportfishing trade show, in Orlando. Hemsworth will work to solidify the company’s position within the outdoor guided adventure industry, with a focus on building brand awareness. Digital Sportsman provides sport-anglers and outdoor enthusiasts with a user-friendly option to discover quality guided adventures, while giving operators a suite of tools and resources to grow their business.

Relevance International signs on to provide exclusive PR services for Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman across the US and select global markets. Relevance’s New York office will lead the communications strategy and execution for the client, focusing on strengthening visibility in buyer markets. Part of the overall project is the first new, ground-up Mandarin Oriental Residences in the Caribbean, which will include a 91-key resort and 42 residences. Mandarin Oriental Residences, Grand Cayman joins Relevance International’s roster of branded residence clients, further solidifying the firm’s expertise in the sector.

Marino is selected as agency of record for The Clear Blue Company, a developer and owner-operator of workforce and affordable multifamily housing properties. Marino has partnered with key executives across The Clear Blue Company’s verticals, including ground-up development, preservation, and asset management, to implement a tailored communications plan targeting core stakeholders and markets throughout the Southeast. The strategic program will emphasize The Clear Blue Company’s vertically integrated, resident-centric approach to affordable and workforce housing, while bolstering the firm’s continued geographic and operational expansion. “Marino has been essential in strengthening our visibility and credibility in ways that truly resonate, and we look forward to building on this momentum together,” said The Clear Blue Company president Matthew Nicholson.