Brian Pitts

Mayer Brown, a Chicago-based law firm, appoints Brian Pitts as director of public relations. Pitts previously served as assistant director of public relations at the firm from 2008 to 2011. Most recently, he served as SVP at Burson/Hill + Knowlton. Before that, he was held of national media and communications at law firm Jenner & Block and firmwide PR manager at Kirkland & Ellis. At Mayer Brown, Pitts will oversee the firm's global public relations activities, including media relations, thought leadership, issues management, and strategic messaging. "His extensive experience and proactive approach to public relations will be invaluable as we continue to strengthen our brand and advance our strategic priorities," said Mayer Brown global chief commercial officer Michelle Stokes.

(L-R) Gaelen Bell, Maureen Brennan, Wheatley Marshall

Motion, a woman-owned firm, promotes Gaelen Bell, Maureen Brennan and Wheatley Marshall to key leadership positions. Bell, who was SVP, content services, is now EVP, head of digital content and integrated strategy. She joined AgencyMSI (which merged with Motion in 2018) in 2006, and has been integral to building out Motion’s social media department. Brennan, previously SVP, PR, is now EVP. She came on board at AgencyMSI in 2005, and before that worked for agencies including Weber Shandwick and Edelman. Wheatley Marshall, who has been SVP of public relations at the agency since 2015, is now EVP, public relations and operations. She has held executive posts at Weber Shandwick, Edelman and Ruder Finn. “All three of these women have been incredible assets to Motion over the past decade and have been instrumental in getting the agency to where it is today,” said Motion founder and CEO Kimberly Eberl.

Helen Roldan

INGAGE Biz, a Miami-based firm that works with clients in the legal, real estate, government, and education sectors, brings on Helen Roldan as senior director, public affairs. Roldan joins INGAGE from Ballyhoo Media, where she was director of communications and public affairs. She was previously director of communications for North Bay Village and worked in policy research for the Jorge M. Pérez Metropolitan Center at Florida International University. At INGAGE Biz, Roldan will help establish the strategic direction of the firm’s public affairs division. “As we grow our Public Affairs division to support clients facing increasingly complex public challenges, Helen brings the strategic insight and leadership to guide bold, forward-thinking campaigns,” said INGAGE founder and president Katherine Doble.