Kurt Schrader

Former Oregon Congressman Kurt Schrader is lobbying the White House and Congress to support a global ban on the consumption of dogs and cats.

On behalf of Hong Kong’s World Dog Alliance, Schrader also is pushing for an international treaty to prohibit the eating of dogs and cats.

Humane World for Animals, which was once called Humane Society International, says South Korea, Indonesia, China, Viet Nam and India drive the dog meat trade. It believes 20M dogs and 10M cats are killed each year for consumption in Asia.

In the US, the 2018 Farm Bill banned the import, export and slaughter of cats for human consumption, though exceptions exist for indigenous religious or cultural practices.

Schrader, a principal at Williams and Jensen, served in Congress from 2009 to 2023.

A veterinarian by training, he opened the Clackamas County Veterinary Clinic in Oregon City before embarking on a political career.