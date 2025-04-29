Mohammed bin Salman

Fawning White House press shop. The White House press release announcing Saudi Arabia’s “historic” $600B commitment to invest in the US references president Trump eight times.

The PR team put a new spin on Charles Lindbergh’s isolationist “America First” slogan that is so cherished by Trump. It’s now an “America First Trade and Investment Policy” powered by Arab potentates.

The release hails Trump as the “dealmaker in chief who has once again secured a historic deal that strengthens America’s economic dominance and global influence.”

That’s where the White House spinmeisters slipped up. The savvy Saudis know how to play the US chief like a fiddle. They didn't even have to give something tangible to the president.

The Qatar royals, for instance, ponied up a $400M "palace-in-the-sky" for our star-struck president.

“When you land and you see Saudi Arabia, you see UAE and you see Qatar, and they have these brand-new Boeing 747s, mostly. You see ours next to it—this is like a totally different plane,” said Trump. “We’re the United States of America. I believe we should have the most impressive plane.”

Some would argue that the US should have the most impressive foreign policy, rather than an aircraft that will eventually go to Trump's foundation.

Saudi promises to Trump should be taken with many grains of sand. During his 2017 trip to the Kingdom, the royals vowed to plow $450B into the US.

They fell way short, according to Tim Callen, a former International Monetary Fund economist. He said the Saudi’s wound up investing $92B here, which was less than the total during Barack Obama’s second term.

Trump may very well get snookered again by his dear friend and tour guide Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The US fell two notches to No. 57 of the 180 countries ranked in the Reporters Without Borders 2025 annual press freedom index.

There will be a lot more tumbling ahead for press freedom as Donald Trump hits his stride in the White House, and unleashes his war of retribution against the “enemy of the people.”

After a century of expanding press rights in the US, the country has now suffered its first significant decline in press freedom, according to RWB.

The US media landscape is beset with a significant drop-off in local coverage, rising partisanship and a falling rate of public confidence in the press, according to the index.

RWB notes that Trump consistently denigrated reporters during his campaign, and threatened to weaponize the federal government against the media.

Once elected, he moved quickly to dismantle the US Agency for Global Media, banned the Associated Press from the White House and politicized the Federal Communications Commission.

RWB warns of an impending crisis for American journalism.

On the plus side, no American journalist has been killed since Trump took office. And no reporter has yet been jailed for his or her work.

Time will tell if that holds over the next 1,346 days.

Axe is right... Democratic consultant David Axelrod told NPR that Joe Biden is doing his party a disservice by re-appearing on the public stage to justify his decision to run for a second term. Amen.

Axe was one of the most visible Democratic movers & shakers who was against Biden running for re-election due to his age.

That was even before signs of Biden’s cognitive decline were on display for all (except his staff) to see during his debate with Trump.

If they want to slow the Trump train, Democrats need to focus on the upcoming midterm elections,

As long as Biden is in the public eye, the focus will be on the last election, which was a total disaster for Democrats.

No Democrat running for Congress is pining for Biden to join her on the campaign trail.

The former president took one too many shots. It’s time for others to take their own shots without Biden’s shadow looming over their campaigns.