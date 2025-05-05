MikeWorldWide launches PRISMA Labs.ai, a proprietary platform that fuses PR, AI and strategic marketing intelligence. PRISMA Labs.ai’s strategic capabilities include real-time brand intelligence, reputation strategy & stakeholder engagement, predictive messaging & narrative testing, audience & influence insights, and custom agents & executive AI enablement. The first solution introduced from the new platform is PreBunk, named for the proactive approach of "de-bunking" misinformation before it takes hold. "Your brand no longer lives just on your website, in earned media, or on social—it lives in the answers AI delivers," said MWW president of reputation Carreen Winters. "PreBunk empowers organizations to see what's being said, identify vulnerabilities, and reinforce their narrative with authority—because AI is now a critical stakeholder in brand reputation."

Paragon, a strategic communications agency focusing on the digital assets industry, launches in London. The firm is led by Ivan Zhelev (former head of communications at blockchain company Athena Labs and writer for online platform Cointelegraph) and Athena Labs co-founder Conrad Young, an ex-political strategist who has led international campaigns for brands inside and outside of blockchain. The agency is working with clients who are using blockchain technology to simplify cross-border trade, commodity tokenization, and tangible infrastructure. “We’re seeing crypto mature into a more serious, institutionally relevant industry,” said Young. “That shift is already underway in the US, and now it’s time for Europe’s digital asset ecosystem to evolve with it."

Freeman, an events company, acquires Tag Digital, a digital marketing agency that works with event organizers. Tag will combine its services with Freeman’s mdg unit, increasing its digital marketing capabilities. Freeman says that Tag’s expertise and investments in AI technology will make mdg’s digital offerings more efficient and cost-effective. “Tag’s innovative digital marketing expertise is the perfect complement to mdg’s strategy and integrated marketing offerings, enhancing our ability to deliver impactful strategies and expand into key global markets like EMEA and APAC,” said mdg president Kimberly Hardcastle.