The Pollack Group renews its partnership with healthcare apparel company Barco Uniforms. ​The agency will support Barco in refining its corporate messaging and marketing and communications efforts. The Pollack Group has also worked with Barco on media relations, content creation, brand messaging and partnerships. Known for inventing the modern two-piece scrub set, Barco was also the first medical apparel brand to use nylon in its uniforms. It holds the licensing for Grey’s Anatomy and Skechers, two globally recognized brands in the market. “We look forward to helping the brand expand its presence and reach even more healthcare heroes,” said The Pollack Group SVP Jackie Liu.

The Krupp Agency signs on as agency of record for the upcoming launch of Orchestrating Connection: How to Build Community in a Tribal World, a book from entrepreneurs David Homan and Noah Askin set to be released by publishing company Morgan James on August 5. The agency will be managing all PR, media relations and thought leadership for the launch. Orchestrating Connection is a how-to guide on building intentional connections, leading to genuine relationships that foster belonging, collaboration and collective impact. “One of our main focuses in the book is building authentic and dynamic relationships in all avenues of our lives. We knew it was the right fit to engage with Krupp, as they exemplify the expertise and experience we were seeking,” said Askin.

NINICO Communications, a San Jose-headquartered agency, takes on AOR duties for mQOL, a health technology company focused on enhancing measurable quality of life through smart data and digital solutions. NINICO will oversee media relations, executive visibility and brand strategy for mQOL. By capturing data directly from patients on a daily basis, mQOL identifies key trends, synthesizes critical insights and delivers them in real time. These outputs provide physicians with an unprecedented level of actionable information. “Our work requires a partner who understands how to communicate complex ideas with clarity, compassion, and conviction,” said mQOL CEO Frank Pezzullo. “NINICO stands out for their creative approach, proven experience and deep understanding of our values.”