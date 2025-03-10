Alyse Deutsch (L) and Rosalind Reischer co-authored this article.

The early months of President Trump’s second term have been marked by rapid and sweeping changes across domestic and foreign policy. From restructured trade relationships to sharp reversals on federal DEI and ESG programs, the administration’s actions have created both upheaval and opportunity. The pace and unpredictability of executive orders, combined with a renewed emphasis on “America First” policies, have left the global business community racing to recalibrate.

Trade tensions have intensified, alliances have been tested and regulatory priorities are shifting fast. Organizations that once operated under stable, multilateral norms must now adapt to bilateral deal-making, unilateral tariffs and growing scrutiny on long-standing values and policies.

In this environment, PR professionals play a critical role—not only in protecting brand reputation but in reframing how companies communicate priorities, manage risk and stay true to their values in a politically charged atmosphere.

Be true to your values while aligning with shared goals

In the current political landscape, communicators are tasked with a delicate balancing act: remain authentic to their organization’s core values while aligning with the shared priorities of stakeholders and government actors.

President Trump’s executive orders targeting DEI and ESG efforts have already reshaped compliance expectations across sectors—from law firms and universities to publicly traded companies. The administration has directed federal agencies to reassess funding criteria and procurement policies, pressuring institutions to eliminate DEI programs or risk losing government support. In parallel, ESG disclosures and sustainability commitments are under renewed scrutiny, with regulators rolling back previous reporting requirements and signaling a shift away from stakeholder capitalism. For some organizations—particularly those with federal contracts, academic partnerships or ESG-linked investor strategies—these moves introduce immediate legal and reputational risk. Others may find new space to pivot their messaging and streamline governance. In either case, the pressure is on communications and compliance leaders to recalibrate strategies while staying anchored to their organization’s values and long-term commitments.

This article is featured in O'Dwyer's Mary '25 PR Firm Rankings Magazine



For communications professionals, this moment calls for message clarity and internal cohesion. Resist reactive pivots that could erode trust within and outside of your organization. Instead, define the principles that remain a north star for your organization and build coalitions around broadly shared goals, such as economic resilience, job creation or adherence to the rule of law. Messaging should reinforce your brand’s integrity while demonstrating an understanding of the evolving policy environment.

Protect your interests and remain agile

As businesses adapt to changing policies, PR leaders should reframe their thinking—from broad national initiatives to tangible community-building and local impact. Rather than focusing solely on sweeping narratives about American investment or manufacturing, communicators have an opportunity to tell grounded, authentic stories about how their organizations are creating value in specific communities, whether it’s through local job creation, small business partnerships, workforce development or environmental stewardship. This approach not only aligns with the administration’s emphasis on domestic benefits but also reinforces credibility by showcasing real-world outcomes. The key is to strike a balance: preserving the core brand identity that stakeholders recognize while demonstrating a meaningful local presence.

For example, amid growing uncertainty in the global trade system, companies should communicate supply chain diversification or domestic investment initiatives in a way that echoes national economic priorities. Strategic framing—highlighting job creation, resilience, or alignment with U.S. trade goals—can protect market positioning and mitigate scrutiny.

At the same time, engagement at the state and local level offers a powerful counterbalance to federal unpredictability. Deepening relationships across political lines with local and regional governments and amplifying community-focused messaging can strengthen reputational resilience and insulate operations from broader geopolitical headwinds.

Not all risks can be mitigated

While risk management has always been a communications imperative, the stakes are higher this year. The Trump administration’s aggressive policy shifts—from universal tariffs to cultural flashpoints—have introduced volatility that cannot be entirely controlled. But that doesn’t mean communicators are powerless.

Organizations must conduct rapid risk assessments on issues ranging from supply chain stability to political affiliation, legal exposure or public backlash. For industries under new scrutiny, clear, consistent messaging and scenario planning are essential.

Organizations must also revisit and pressure test their crisis preparedness plans. This includes developing tiered response protocols, preparing spokespeople across business functions and creating message frameworks that can flex with fast-moving developments. Escalation scenarios should be rehearsed through simulations and war room exercises to ensure teams are equipped to respond with speed and precision. Finally, team leaders must sensitize these processes with their leadership and Board, to ensure business leaders are read in and armed with a decision framework before a crisis hits.

Yet even in disruption, there is opportunity. Companies can strengthen their position by identifying and communicating how they are innovating and adapting. Demonstrating agility, rather than retreat, can earn public trust and government goodwill—even as risks evolve. Communicators who proactively build muscle memory for crisis response will be better positioned to steer the narrative, protect reputations and seize emerging openings in a shifting landscape.

Navigating a siloed media ecosystem

Today’s media landscape is no longer just polarized—it’s fractured. In Washington, many decision-makers operate within echo chambers shaped by partisan media consumption. For communications leaders, this means mastering parallel messaging strategies.

Communicators must build narratives that resonate across diverging audiences while staying grounded in the company’s long-term objectives. Avoid performative statements aimed at short-term news cycles. Instead, ensure your message architecture can be customized by platform and political context while retaining internal consistency.

To reinforce messaging amid this fragmentation, consider emerging platforms like Substack or LinkedIn newsletters to share unfiltered, thought leadership-driven content with targeted stakeholders. Paid media campaigns—particularly those focused on regional markets or policy-heavy audiences—can also help control the narrative and break through digital noise.

Internal communications are equally critical. Employees, investors and boards need regular updates and clear guidance to avoid being blindsided by the reputational fallout of policy changes or public controversy. Prioritize transparency and alignment across all levels of the organization.

A call for pragmatic authenticity

As the Trump administration approaches the symbolic milestone of its first 100 days, uncertainty remains the only constant. For communications professionals, this period demands both vigilance and vision.

Be realistic: Not every risk can be mitigated, and not every opportunity can be predicted. But by staying grounded in your values, adapting messaging to meet the moment and engaging across a wide range of stakeholders, communications leaders can guide their organizations through complexity with purpose.

The task at hand isn’t to change your story—it’s to frame it effectively, protect your interests and position your organization as a responsible actor in a rapidly evolving world.

***

Alyse Deutsch is a Senior Consultant in APCO’s Geocommerce team. Rosalind Reischer is a Senior Associate Director in APCO’s Geocommerce practice.